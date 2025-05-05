Asus VivoWatch 6 Aero is equipped with ECG sensors05.05.25
Asus has announced VivoWatch 6 Aero, the world’s first fitness bracelet with support for blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) measurement. Unlike smartwatches, the new product is made in the format of a compact bracelet and is focused on health monitoring.
The device weighs 27 g with a strap. It has a built-in 1.1-inch AMOLED display, the body is made in a minimalist design. The main emphasis in the design is on the accuracy of medical measurements.
The bracelet is equipped with PPG, ECG, GPS and accelerometer sensors, and also has 5ATM water protection. The work is provided by the updated Asus Health AI 5.0 platform. To take pressure readings, you need to add a finger to the front sensor, after which the data is displayed on the screen or in the application.
Measurements are carried out using multilayer sensor deposition technology. Simultaneously, it records blood pressure, pulse, blood oxygen level and heart rate variability (HRV). Sensors on both sides of the device are used to increase accuracy.
VivoWatch 6 Aero is compatible with Android 10 and iOS 13 and above. Connection is via Bluetooth 5.0, and battery life reaches up to 5 days with standard use and up to 7 days in power saving mode.
Sales have already started in China at a price of 1,199 yuan (approximately $165). There is no information on international availability yet.
It also became known that Asus has released a new ROG Delta 2 headset in Moonlight White. The device supports up to 110 hours of battery life, is equipped with a removable 10 mm microphone and is available in China for 1,399 yuan (about $191).
