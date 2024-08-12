ASUS TUF Gaming BE3600 c WiFi 7 router is designed for gamers and has Mesh support12.08.24
ASUS released a new TUF Gaming BE3600 router, aimed at gamers and users with high Internet requirements. The router supports WiFi 7 and is equipped with Mesh technology.
This allows you to create mesh networks for improved coverage and connection stability. Thanks to 4K-QAM modulation, the BE3600 is capable of delivering speeds of up to 3600 Mbps, which is 20% faster than previous models.
The router is equipped with a quad-core Broadcom processor, which efficiently manages many connected devices. It supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, with maximum speeds of 2822 Mbps on 5 GHz, perfect for online gaming and video streaming. AiProtection Pro security features and the ability to integrate with ASUS AiMesh technology are also provided.
There are 2.5 Gbps Ethernet WAN ports, four Gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB 3.1 port. In the European market, the router is available at a price of €246, in the UK the initial price was around £284, but later dropped to £227.
WiFi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) is the seventh generation of the 802.11 standard. It includes all the benefits of WiFi 6/6E and adds several new features, such as increased bandwidth up to 320 MHz and 4K-QAM support. In addition, the standard introduces revolutionary features such as multi-channel operation and multi-resource units (MRU). If Wi-Fi 6e was created mainly in response to the number of mobile devices, then Wi-Fi 7 intends to surprise with incredible connection speeds.
To date, the Wi-Fi 7 standard is not officially registered in Ukraine. For the full functioning of the new standard, devices that support it are necessary: laptops, PCs with new motherboards or specialized network cards, as well as routers with Wi-Fi support 7. These additional benefits of the new standard will be useful to users with different requests and needs.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
The Baseus brand remains popular and still offers quality devices. Let’s check this on the example of two portable batteries of medium capacity
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
ASUS TUF Gaming BE3600 c WiFi 7 router is designed for gamers and has Mesh supportASUS router Wi-Fi
ASUS released a new TUF Gaming BE3600 router, aimed at gamers and users with high Internet requirements. The router supports WiFi 7 and is equipped with Mesh technology. ASUS released a new TUF Gaming BE3600 router, aimed at gamers and users with high Internet requirements. The router supports WiFi 7 and is equipped with Mesh technology.
Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance get 240 kW engine, 100 in 5.7 seconds, price starts at €52,295car electric transport Volkswagen
Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance electric car is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 79 kWh, which provides a range of about 600 km according to the WLTP standard.