ASUS TUF Gaming BE3600 c WiFi 7 router is designed for gamers and has Mesh support

ASUS released a new TUF Gaming BE3600 router, aimed at gamers and users with high Internet requirements. The router supports WiFi 7 and is equipped with Mesh technology.

This allows you to create mesh networks for improved coverage and connection stability. Thanks to 4K-QAM modulation, the BE3600 is capable of delivering speeds of up to 3600 Mbps, which is 20% faster than previous models.

The router is equipped with a quad-core Broadcom processor, which efficiently manages many connected devices. It supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, with maximum speeds of 2822 Mbps on 5 GHz, perfect for online gaming and video streaming. AiProtection Pro security features and the ability to integrate with ASUS AiMesh technology are also provided.

There are 2.5 Gbps Ethernet WAN ports, four Gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB 3.1 port. In the European market, the router is available at a price of €246, in the UK the initial price was around £284, but later dropped to £227.

WiFi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) is the seventh generation of the 802.11 standard. It includes all the benefits of WiFi 6/6E and adds several new features, such as increased bandwidth up to 320 MHz and 4K-QAM support. In addition, the standard introduces revolutionary features such as multi-channel operation and multi-resource units (MRU). If Wi-Fi 6e was created mainly in response to the number of mobile devices, then Wi-Fi 7 intends to surprise with incredible connection speeds.

To date, the Wi-Fi 7 standard is not officially registered in Ukraine. For the full functioning of the new standard, devices that support it are necessary: ​​laptops, PCs with new motherboards or specialized network cards, as well as routers with Wi-Fi support 7. These additional benefits of the new standard will be useful to users with different requests and needs.