Asus RTX 5090 ROG Astral Real Gold Edition graphics card contains 5 kg of gold and costs half a million dollars15.07.25
Asus has released what is probably the most expensive graphics card in history. The RTX 5090 ROG Astral Real Gold Edition model is decorated with 5 kilograms of pure gold, the cost of which is now about $ 100,000 per kilogram. Thus, about half a million dollars were spent on the metal in the device alone.
The total weight of the graphics card is 7.2 kg, which will require strong additional fastening inside the case. However, it is unlikely that the buyer of such a device will be limited in the choice of components. However, the breakdown or overheating of such a card in operation looks like a particularly painful scenario.
Earlier, Asus introduced other models of the premium series – ROG Astral Dhahab Edition, which included versions of the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 worth from $ 10,000. But only 6.5 g of gold is used in their decoration, which makes them much less luxurious compared to the Real Gold Edition.
As the VideoCardz website notes, for $500,000 you can buy a full-fledged server with NVIDIA AI chips – each of them costs about $50,000. But, of course, no one will play their favorite games on such a server.
Against this background, it is not surprising that graphics accelerators and AI chips have become “gold” not only in a figurative sense. NVIDIA, whose technologies underlie these devices, remains the most valuable company in the world, its capitalization has already reached $4 trillion.
