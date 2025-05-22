Asus ROG XG Station 3 docking station for graphics cards – performance is close to full

At Computex 2025, Asus announced a new version of its external docking station for graphics cards – ROG XG Station 3. The device received a modern Thunderbolt 5 interface, which allows you to connect powerful discrete graphics accelerators to laptops and compact PCs. The previous generation of this station was released back in 2016.

According to Asus, the transition to Thunderbolt 5 with a bandwidth of 80 Gbps has provided a significant increase in performance compared to solutions based on Thunderbolt 3 and 4 (40 Gbps) and even OCuLink (64 Gbps).

In the demonstration materials, the company compares the performance of the GeForce RTX 4090 installed in the Asus ROG XG Station 3 with the results of the same card in a desktop PC. The difference in speed does not exceed 20%, and in some scenarios the performance is close to full.

The station is equipped with a built-in power supply (power is not specified), ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting and three USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports. Compatibility with GeForce RTX 50 and Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, including BTF models with a GC-HPWR power connector, is declared.