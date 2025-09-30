Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders available in Ukraine

Asus Republic of Gamers has officially opened pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally gaming consoles in Ukraine, with sales scheduled to begin on October 16, 2025.

The flagship ROG Xbox Ally X model with an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24 GB of LPDDR5X-8000 RAM, and a 1 TB SSD is priced at UAH 42,999, while the base ROG Xbox Ally version with an AMD Ryzen Z2 A, 16 GB of LPDDR5X-6400 RAM, and a 512 GB SSD is priced at UAH 29,999. For comparison, in the US and Europe, prices are $999/€899 for the Ally X and $599/€599 for the Ally.

The devices are designed in the shape of an Xbox controller, improving grip and reducing strain during extended play. The higher-end Ally X model adds impulse triggers, creating a more realistic control experience. Both versions feature textured body elements and palm rests.

Microsoft positions the Ally as a hybrid between Xbox and PC: the consoles run a special version of Windows with a hidden interface, optimized resources for gaming, and full control via the controller.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is based on the AMD Z2 Extreme chip with 8 Zen 5 cores and 16 threads, as well as an integrated neural processor for AI functions. It supports proprietary AMD technologies—FidelityFX Super Resolution, Radeon Super Resolution, and Fluid Motion Frames. The base model features a Ryzen Z2 A processor with 4 Zen 2 cores and 8 RDNA 2 graphics cores operating at 6-20W, bringing its capabilities closer to the Steam Deck.

Both Asus consoles feature a 7-inch Full HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and an anti-glare coating. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 are supported, and ports include USB 4, Thunderbolt 4, UHS-II microSD, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Ally X has an 80Wh battery and the base Ally has a 60Wh battery.