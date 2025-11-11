Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM-W – world’s first OLED monitor with 720 Hz refresh rate11.11.25
Asus has expanded its ROG Swift series with the release of the new PG27AQWP-W OLED gaming monitor, which sets new standards for speed and image quality among OLED displays.
The model received a 26.5-inch Tandem OLED panel from LG with a QHD resolution (2560×1440) and support for a record refresh rate of up to 540 Hz at native resolution. If you reduce it to 720p, the figure reaches 720 Hz – this is the highest result among all OLED monitors on the market.4
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM-W monitor specs
The TrueBlack Glossy coating provides deep blacks and high contrast, and the response time is only 0.02 ms, which guarantees instant response in dynamic games.
The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W monitor has a color gamut of 99.5% DCI-P3 and a peak brightness of up to 1500 nits in HDR mode. The monitor is certified according to the VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black standard.
Among the features is the OLED Care Pro system with Neo Proximity Sensor, which automatically dims the screen when the user moves away, reducing the risk of OLED panel burn-in.
The set of interfaces includes DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 (80 Gbps), HDMI 2.1, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and a 3.5 mm audio jack.
The case is made in white with a translucent back panel, which gives the device a ROG gaming style.
The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W is already on sale in the US and Europe for around $1099/€1100.
The color coverage of the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W monitor reaches 99.5% DCI-P3, and peak brightness in HDR mode is up to 1500 nits.
Xiaomi Black Shark introduced the Fengming S1 wireless headset with 155 hours of battery life
Xiaomi Black Shark Fengming S1 headphones are equipped with 40mm dual-diaphragm drivers made of TPU composite
