ASUS ROG release gaming monitor with 5K 180Hz and QHD 330Hz matrix  

ASUS ROG release gaming monitor with 5K 180Hz and QHD 330Hz matrix16.12.25
Asus ROG on the eve of CES 2026 introduced the Asus ROG Strix XG27JCG gaming monitor, which received a dual mode of operation and, according to the company, became the first in its class. The device allows you to choose between the maximum resolution of 5K and the high-frequency QHD mode depending on the usage scenario.
The novelty is equipped with a 27-inch IPS matrix. In 5K mode, the monitor operates with a resolution of 5120×2880 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 180 Hz, which is focused on modern AAA games and high image clarity. If necessary, the user can switch to QHD with a resolution of 2560×1440 and a frequency of up to 330 Hz, which is more suitable for esports disciplines, where maximum smoothness is important.
The Asus ROG Strix XG27JCG doesn’t use an OLED panel, but it does support DisplayHDR 600 and the company’s Dynamic Shadow Boost technology, which improves visibility in dark scenes without losing detail in bright areas. With CES in the works, it’s expected that competitors will also launch similar dual-mode 5K monitors, so the Asus model could be the start of a new segment of gaming displays.
