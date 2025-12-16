 

ASUS ROG release gaming monitor with 5K 180Hz and QHD 330Hz matrix

16.12.25

Asus ROG Strix XG27JCG 5k

 

Asus ROG on the eve of CES 2026 introduced the Asus ROG Strix XG27JCG gaming monitor, which received a dual mode of operation and, according to the company, became the first in its class. The device allows you to choose between the maximum resolution of 5K and the high-frequency QHD mode depending on the usage scenario.

 

The novelty is equipped with a 27-inch IPS matrix. In 5K mode, the monitor operates with a resolution of 5120×2880 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 180 Hz, which is focused on modern AAA games and high image clarity. If necessary, the user can switch to QHD with a resolution of 2560×1440 and a frequency of up to 330 Hz, which is more suitable for esports disciplines, where maximum smoothness is important.

 

The Asus ROG Strix XG27JCG doesn’t use an OLED panel, but it does support DisplayHDR 600 and the company’s Dynamic Shadow Boost technology, which improves visibility in dark scenes without losing detail in bright areas. With CES in the works, it’s expected that competitors will also launch similar dual-mode 5K monitors, so the Asus model could be the start of a new segment of gaming displays.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
213
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

16.12.25
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
views
1
comments 0
best devices 2025

The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.


NewsNews
16.12.25 | 19.24
ASUS ROG release gaming monitor with 5K 180Hz and QHD 330Hz matrix  
Asus ROG Strix XG27JCG 5k

Asus ROG on the eve of CES 2026 introduced the ROG Strix XG27JCG gaming monitor, which received a dual operating mode and, according to the company, became the first in its class

16.12.25 | 17.02
iRobot has declared bankruptcy
iRobot Roomba 960

The American company iRobot, which once made robotic vacuum cleaners a mass product thanks to the Roomba line, has officially declared bankruptcy.