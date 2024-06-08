ASUS ROG Mjolnir is a portable uninterruptible power supply for gamers08.06.24
At Computex 2024, ASUST continued to expand its product range under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand. Among the presented novelties, the ROG Mjolnir portable uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and the ROG Thor III power supply attracted special attention.
ROG Mjolnir
The ROG Mjolnir UPS is made in the form of Thor’s hammer, which immediately attracts attention with its design. The main characteristics of the device:
- Battery capacity: 768 Wh (LiFePO4)
- Autonomy: Up to an hour of gaming system operation with a GeForce RTX 4080 video card
- Connectors: Several sockets and USB ports, including those with support for Power Delivery up to 100 W
- Additional functions: Display for displaying various information, wireless charging of the Qi 2.0 standard
- Top element: Flashlight that charges wirelessly in this position
ROG Thor III
The ROG Thor III power supply also has a number of impressive features:
- Power: 1600 W
- Standard: ATX 3.1
- Connections: Six PCI-E Power 8-pin and two 12V-2×6 for powering powerful video cards
- Certification: 80 Plus Titanium
- Warranty: 10 years
- Display: OLED display with a magnetic mount that can be installed on one of the side faces
Both novelties do not yet have announced prices and exact dates of market entry, but they have already aroused interest among gamers and enthusiasts.
ASUS ROG Mjolnir and ROG Thor III don't yet have announced prices or exact release dates, but they've already sparked interest among gamers and enthusiasts.
