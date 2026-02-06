  

Asus ROG Kithara – gaming headphones with Hi-Fi

06.02.26

Asus ROG Kithara

 

ASUS Republic of Gamers gaming division has introduced a new ROG Kithara gaming headset aimed at audiophiles. The device was developed in conjunction with Chinese manufacturer of high-end audio equipment HiFiMAN. The cost of the new product is $300.

 

The headphones have received specially tuned for ROG magnetic-planar 100 mm HiFiMAN drivers. ASUS claims that they provide “audiophile sound” in a wide frequency range from 8 Hz to 55 kHz.

 

The headset is also equipped with a HiFiMAN Neo Supernano diaphragm, which responds faster and moves more evenly, providing cleaner and more accurate sound compared to standard solutions. In addition, the headphones have received a magnetic design HiFiMAN Stealth Magnet, which provides maximum acoustic transparency and reduces interference.

 

ROG Kithara Headphones Features

 

Asus ROG Kithara

 

ROG Kithara is equipped with a full-frequency MEMS microphone that captures voice in the range of 20 Hz-20 kHz and has a high signal-to-noise ratio for clearer speech transmission.

 

The headset is distinguished by its open design and premium performance: it is equipped with a soft adjustable headband, a metal frame and a hinged mount. Users can also replace the ear pads for increased comfort and improved sound quality.

 

The new headphones feature a wide range of compatibility and connectivity options. They come with a 4.4mm balanced plug, as well as 3.5mm and 6.3mm single-ended connectors, along with a USB-C adapter for compatibility with DACs, amplifiers, PCs, consoles, and mobile devices.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
494
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.02.26
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
views
28
comments 0
Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
06.02.26 | 10.08
Asus ROG Kithara – gaming headphones with Hi-Fi   
Asus ROG Kithara

ASUS Republic of Gamers gaming division introduces new ROG Kithara gaming headset aimed at audiophiles

06.02.26 | 07.13
Grand Theft Auto 5 sales exceed 225 million   
GTA V

Take-Two Interactive reported that Grand Theft Auto 5 sales have increased to 225 million copies. The company revealed the updated data in its quarterly financial report.