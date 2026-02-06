Asus ROG Kithara – gaming headphones with Hi-Fi   

Asus ROG Kithara – gaming headphones with Hi-Fi06.02.26
ASUS Republic of Gamers gaming division has introduced a new ROG Kithara gaming headset aimed at audiophiles. The device was developed in conjunction with Chinese manufacturer of high-end audio equipment HiFiMAN. The cost of the new product is $300.
The headphones have received specially tuned for ROG magnetic-planar 100 mm HiFiMAN drivers. ASUS claims that they provide “audiophile sound” in a wide frequency range from 8 Hz to 55 kHz.
The headset is also equipped with a HiFiMAN Neo Supernano diaphragm, which responds faster and moves more evenly, providing cleaner and more accurate sound compared to standard solutions. In addition, the headphones have received a magnetic design HiFiMAN Stealth Magnet, which provides maximum acoustic transparency and reduces interference.
ROG Kithara Headphones Features
ROG Kithara is equipped with a full-frequency MEMS microphone that captures voice in the range of 20 Hz-20 kHz and has a high signal-to-noise ratio for clearer speech transmission.
The headset is distinguished by its open design and premium performance: it is equipped with a soft adjustable headband, a metal frame and a hinged mount. Users can also replace the ear pads for increased comfort and improved sound quality.
The new headphones feature a wide range of compatibility and connectivity options. They come with a 4.4mm balanced plug, as well as 3.5mm and 6.3mm single-ended connectors, along with a USB-C adapter for compatibility with DACs, amplifiers, PCs, consoles, and mobile devices.
