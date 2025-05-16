Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition graphics card received 6.5 grams of pure gold16.05.25
Asus has released a limited edition of a graphics card based on the flagship Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics processor. The novelty is called the Rog Astral RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition and is designed for the Middle East market. The main emphasis is not on performance, but on the exterior design: the device case is partially covered with gold.
The model is built on the RTX 5090 chip with the Astral proprietary cooling system. The design uses four fans, and the cooler itself occupies 3.8 slots. The dimensions of the device are 357.6×149.3×76 mm. Factory overclocking increases the Boost Clock frequency from 2407 MHz to 2580 MHz, and when the OC mode is activated, it rises to 2610 MHz.
A feature of the Dhahab version is the presence of 6.5 g of high-quality gold. The name of the model is translated from Arabic as “gold”, which emphasizes the product’s orientation towards consumers from the Persian Gulf countries. The video card will not be sold outside the region.
The estimated cost varies from 7 to 10 thousand US dollars depending on the country. In Saudi Arabia, the price is from 26 to 30 thousand riyals, in Jordan – about 5 thousand dinars, and in the UAE – up to 38.8 thousand dirhams.
So far, Asus does not offer other components with similar processing. However, according to company representatives, a more affordable Astral RTX 5080 Dhahab Edition model may appear in the future.
