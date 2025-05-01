Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 – graphics card for DOOM fans

The Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand has announced a partnership with Bethesda and id Software. As part of the collaboration, a special version of the GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card will be released, designed in the style of the shooter DOOM: The Dark Ages. The novelty is called the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM Edition and will come bundled with a copy of the new game from id Software.

The key difference of the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM Edition is the unique design of the cooling system casing and fans, designed in the aesthetics of the DOOM universe. Technically, users have a familiar model of the ROG Astral series, equipped with a factory overclocking system.

The graphics card is equipped with a powerful cooling system and occupies four expansion slots in the case. The graphics processor of the device operates at a frequency of up to 2760 MHz in standard mode and up to 2790 MHz in OC mode, which is higher than the base 2617 MHz in the reference version of the RTX 5080.

At the moment, the cost of a special set with a video card and a copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages has not been disclosed. Details are expected to appear closer to the official release.

The game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and Game Pass subscribers will be able to play from day one at no additional cost.

The developers showed new gameplay fragments, emphasizing the gloomy atmosphere and unique style of play inspired by dark fantasy. Doom: The Dark Ages combines the traditional dynamics of the series with elements of medieval aesthetics.

Pre-orders are available. In Ukrainian Steam, the basic version costs 2449 hryvnias, and the expanded Premium Edition will cost 3499 hryvnias.

System requirements for Doom: The Dark Ages at 1080p resolution with a frequency of 60 frames per second: