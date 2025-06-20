ASUS ProArt RTX 5080 rotated 90 degrees and equipped with SSD slot

At the Computex 2025 exhibition, which ended in late May, ASUS demonstrated a non-standard ProArt GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. The main difference of the model is the unusual design of the printed circuit board, in which the graphics processor is installed at an angle of 90 degrees relative to the traditional placement. In addition, the cooling case integrates an M.2 slot designed to install a solid-state drive with a capacity of up to 8 TB.

The SSD connection is implemented via a PCIe bifurcation scheme: 16 PCIe 5.0 lines are shared between the video chip and the drive. This can potentially reduce the bandwidth of the graphics processor, however, according to ASUS, this will be enough for most RTX 5080 operating scenarios.

The drive is placed under the cooling system and is additionally blown by a fan, due to which the temperature of the SSD, according to the manufacturer, is reduced by an average of 10°C compared to a conventional installation.

Due to the non-standard location of the graphics processor, engineers had to redesign the entire board and change the layout of key components, including cooling. Additionally, the video card case has a USB Type-C interface, a rare interface for current-generation graphics adapters.

The novelty is aimed at professional users and those who assemble compact workstations. Integrating an SSD into the video card saves space inside the case and simplifies assembly.

The cost and start date of sales of the ProArt GeForce RTX 5080 have not yet been announced. Given the positioning of the ProArt series, the device is likely to be in the upper price segment.