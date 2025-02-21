Asus offers free laptop maintenance in Ukraine for new users

Asus has launched a free maintenance promotion for new owners of Zenbook and ROG laptops.

New registered users who create an account on the Asus website from February 15 to March 31, 2025, can have their devices serviced for free. As part of the service, the laptop will be cleaned of dust, the cooling system will be checked, and the thermal paste or thermal pad will be replaced.

Terms of participation:

The promotion is valid for ASUS Zenbook and ROG laptops purchased from September 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

The device must be registered in the ASUS account.

The service application must be submitted by December 31, 2025.

The service is available through authorized ASUS centers, as well as with free Pick-up & Return delivery.