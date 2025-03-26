Asus NUC 15 Pro+ gets Core Ultra 9 processor and 96 GB RAM support

Asus has introduced a new mini-PC NUC 15 Pro+, which combines compact dimensions and productive hardware. The device received Intel Core Ultra processors, modern connectivity interfaces and a wide range of configurations.

The model is equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9285H, Ultra 7265H processors, as well as Ultra 5235H, 255H and 225H variants. The top version provides performance of up to 99 TOPS when performing tasks related to artificial intelligence. The device supports up to 96 GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, two slots for RAM, as well as the ability to install M.2 2280 and M.2 2242 solid-state drives with PCIe 4.0 interface.

The computer has two Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort 2.1 support, two HDMI 2.1 connectors, several USB ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0, as well as Ethernet 2.5 Gbps and Wi-Fi 7 network interfaces. The version with the Cort Ultra 9 processor. The package includes a VESA mount that allows you to attach the device to the monitor.

Sales have already started, but the availability of the device is still limited. In some European countries, the basic version with the Intel Core Ultra 5225H processor is offered for about 600 euros, and in the USA the price starts at $ 560.

In addition to the new mini PC, Asus recently announced a line of monitors VU249HFI-W, VU279HFI-W and VU34WCIP-W. They are equipped with an air purification system that reduces the amount of allergens and dust. These models are mainly aimed at office use.