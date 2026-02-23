  

Asus has released a laptop with Windows 11 pure OS

23.02.26

Asus ExpertBook B5 G2

 

TechRadar drew attention to an unusual option in the specifications of the new Asus ExpertBook B5 G2 laptop. The technical specifications tables distributed to the press mention a version with Windows 11 pure OS. The manufacturer does not accompany this with separate explanations or marketing comments.

 

Unusual configuration in the OS list

 

In the list of operating systems, the new wording is placed next to the usual options Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home and a configuration without an installed OS. The documentation uses the designation Windows 11 pure OS (not for open channel), which can be translated as pure Windows 11 OS (not for open channel). The clarification in brackets indicates that this is a variant intended for corporate customers and is not available in retail sales.

 

The Asus ExpertBook B5 G2 model was presented as a Copilot+ PC class device as part of the company’s business announcement, but the mention of a pure version of the system was not publicly emphasized. In corporate practice, the wording “not for open channel” usually means that the supply is oriented to companies where IT departments independently deploy standardized images of the operating system.

 

Possible meaning of the wording pure OS

 

Asus does not disclose technical details, but the term pure OS can imply installation without additional software, proprietary utilities and installed programs that often accompany mass versions of laptops. According to TechRadar, similar “clean” installation options are already offered for business devices from other manufacturers, including HP Lenovo and whitespace

 

The ExpertBook B5 G2 series is positioned as a corporate solution. The laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors and support up to 96 GB of RAM, as well as drives with a capacity of up to 4 TB. Security features include TPM 2.0, dual BIOS protection, biometric authentication, and smart card login. The devices are available in 14- and 16-inch screen sizes, allowing you to choose a configuration for different work scenarios.


