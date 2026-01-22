Asus has finally decided not to release smartphones anymore

In early January, Taiwanese retailers reported that Asus had stopped supplying its smartphones, and company representatives stated that there were no plans to release new models in 2026. At that time, there were suggestions that the company could completely leave the smartphone market – now this has been officially confirmed.

What is known

At the annual meeting of Asus employees, Jonney Shih, chairman of the board of directors, confirmed that the company would not expand its smartphone line, abandon the development of new models and switch resources to more promising areas. The priority is hardware and solutions based on artificial intelligence.

In particular, Asus sees potential in robotic systems with AI that are able to work with minimal human participation. It is these areas that the company considers strategically important in the coming years.

Reasons for abandoning smartphones

Although Asus has been successfully producing computers and components for a long time, it has never become a major player in the smartphone market. The Zenfone and ROG Phone lines had their audience, especially among gamers, but in recent years they have increasingly lost ground in terms of specifications, price and update rates to models from Chinese brands.

Support for existing devices

Asus emphasizes that it will not leave current users without support. The company will continue to fulfill all obligations, release updates and provide warranty service for previously sold smartphones.