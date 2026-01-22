Asus has finally decided not to release smartphones anymore   

Asus has finally decided not to release smartphones anymore22.01.26
In early January, Taiwanese retailers reported that Asus had stopped supplying its smartphones, and company representatives stated that there were no plans to release new models in 2026. At that time, there were suggestions that the company could completely leave the smartphone market – now this has been officially confirmed.
What is known
At the annual meeting of Asus employees, Jonney Shih, chairman of the board of directors, confirmed that the company would not expand its smartphone line, abandon the development of new models and switch resources to more promising areas. The priority is hardware and solutions based on artificial intelligence.
In particular, Asus sees potential in robotic systems with AI that are able to work with minimal human participation. It is these areas that the company considers strategically important in the coming years.
Reasons for abandoning smartphones
Although Asus has been successfully producing computers and components for a long time, it has never become a major player in the smartphone market. The Zenfone and ROG Phone lines had their audience, especially among gamers, but in recent years they have increasingly lost ground in terms of specifications, price and update rates to models from Chinese brands.
Support for existing devices
Asus emphasizes that it will not leave current users without support. The company will continue to fulfill all obligations, release updates and provide warranty service for previously sold smartphones.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Asus has finally decided not to release smartphones anymore Asus business smartphone
In early January, Taiwanese retailers reported that Asus had stopped supplying its smartphones, and company representatives stated that there were no plans to release new models in 2026.
Ugreen MagFlo 2-in-1 – power bank with MagSafe, stand and Qi2 support accumulator wireless charger
Ugreen MagFlow 2-in-1 MagSafe is equipped with a magnetic panel for attaching a smartphone. When unfolded, a second charging pad opens
Asus has finally decided not to release smartphones anymore
TikTok launches PineDrama service with mini shows
Oppo Reno15 smartphone pre-orders have started
ChatGPT Translate supports translation in over 50 languages
Online employment contracts approved at the level of law in Ukraine
Rockstar launches official mod marketplace for GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2
PC sales increased by 10%, despite a shortage of components
Google Translate will provide several text translation options