Asus GeForce RTX 50 ROG Astral graphics card get gyroscope and accelerometer. What for?01.05.25
Video cards are becoming more and more complex, and new features are sometimes surprising. However, each of them usually has a practical explanation. For example, in the GeForce RTX 50 ROG Astral line from Asus, an unusual solution was discovered – a built-in gyroscope and accelerometer.
This video card is one of the most expensive gaming models. The company’s engineers implemented several hardware solutions in it that are not found in other series. For example, Power Detector+ technology monitors power stability and warns the user if one of the 12-volt lines is not working correctly. For this, a unique PCB design had to be developed. ROG Astral also has a built-in Thermal Map system that collects data from temperature sensors located throughout the board to quickly identify areas of possible overheating.
However, recently another function was noticed in the Asus ROG Astral that has not been documented before. One user discovered a pop-up message in the GPU Tweak utility warning about the displacement of the video card. This is how the Equipment Installation Check function became known – it analyzes the position of the board and notifies the user if the card deviates from vertical. This feature is implemented thanks to the built-in gyroscope and accelerometer.
The platform uses the BMI323 sensor from BOSCH SENSORTEC – this is an inertial module capable of measuring both linear acceleration and angular velocity. Previously, such devices were not used in Asus graphics cards, and you should not expect the function to appear in older models of the previous generation, such as ROG Matrix or ROG STRIX. Moreover, this feature was not mentioned in early Astral reviews – it became available only recently.
The appearance of such a function is associated with one of the current problems – sagging graphics cards. Modern top models can weigh more than two kilograms, and in the case of air cooling, the mass sometimes reaches three. Even reinforced PCIe slots on motherboards are not always able to compensate for this load. Therefore, manufacturers are increasingly equipping devices with additional supports. The ROG Astral graphics card also comes with a small stand that prevents deformation and displacement. The Equipment Installation Check function complements these measures and makes it clear if the card has started to tilt, for example, due to a shift in the case or loosening of fasteners.
