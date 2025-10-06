Asus ExpertCenter PN54-S1 mini PC gets new AMD Zen 4 processors06.10.25
Asus continues to develop its mini PC line and introduced the ExpertCenter PN54-S1 Mini PC – a compact 0.6-liter business computer based on the new energy-efficient AMD Ryzen 200 series (Zen 4).
The novelty supports local computing based on artificial intelligence, such as voice enhancement, background removal or transcription of conversations. The device is equipped with a built-in fingerprint scanner and a TPM 2.0 encryption chip, and can also display images simultaneously on four 4K displays.
The integrated AMD Radeon 780M core, built on the RDNA3 architecture, is responsible for graphics, which provides 54% higher performance and 25% greater energy efficiency compared to the previous generation. The case is made of aluminum, and the system has passed MIL-STD-810H certification, which guarantees stable operation at high temperatures and humidity.
Asus ExpertCenter PN54-S1 Specifications
- Processors: Ryzen 7260 (45W), Ryzen 5220 (28W), Ryzen 3210 (28W)
- Graphics: Integrated Radeon 780M / 740M (RDNA3 architecture)
- RAM: DDR5-5600 up to 64GB (2x32GB)
- Storage: 2× M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD (from 256 GB to 2 TB)
- Ports: USB4 (DP 2.1 + PD-in 100 W), HDMI 2.1, 2× DisplayPort 1.4, 2.5G LAN, 6× USB in total
- Security: Biometrics (fingerprint scanner), TPM 2.0 / dTPM
- AI acceleration: up to 16 TOPS for local computing
- Audio: built-in speaker and microphone, Voice Assistant and Idea Recording functions
- Durability: MIL-STD-810H compliant (humidity, temperature, altitude)
- Networks: Wi-Fi 7 (or Wi-Fi 6E), Bluetooth 5.4
- Dimensions and weight: 130×130×34 mm, 530 g
- Design: Aluminum body, screwless opening for upgrade
