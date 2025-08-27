ASUS ExpertBook on AMD Ryzen AI 300 already on sale in Ukraine

ASUS has launched new ExpertBook series laptops designed for business and corporate use on the Ukrainian market. All models are built on AMD Ryzen processors and are certified according to the military standard MIL-STD-810H, which makes them resistant to loads, vibrations and drops.

The flagship of the line is the ExpertBook P3. This is a 16-inch Copilot+ PC class laptop, designed for those who need a universal tool for work. It is equipped with the latest generation AMD Ryzen AI processors, supports up to 32 GB of RAM and two solid-state drives, and also received a capacious 70 Wh battery, which is enough for a full working day.

The more compact ExpertBook P1 model is aimed at users who need a lightweight work laptop without excessive functions. It has a 15.6-inch display, offers Ryzen 7000 series processors and the ability to expand RAM up to 64 GB. Depending on the configuration, the laptop is equipped with a 50 or 63 Wh battery, and also received a camera with artificial intelligence functions and a noise reduction system for online calls.

The ExpertBook BM1 is positioned as a solution for working in harsh conditions. It has a reinforced case and an easy-to-replace battery. This model is also equipped with a 15.6-inch screen, Ryzen 7000 processors and up to 64 GB of RAM. Unlike the P1, it can be configured with RAID storage, as well as integrated Radeon 680M graphics.

The new ASUS ExpertBook laptops are already available for sale in Ukraine. The starting price is 29,999 hryvnias for the ExpertBook BM1 model with a Ryzen 7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD.

New ASUS ExpertBook on AMD Ryzen AI 300 specs

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (PM3606)

Display: 16″, Value-IPS WUXGA (1920×1200, 300 bolts) or IPS WQXGA (2560× sRGB).

Processors: AMD Ryzen AI 5330 / Ryzen AI 7350.

Memory: up to 32 GB DDR5 (2x SO-DIMM).

Storage: M.2 2280 up to 2TB + M.2 2230 up to 1TB.

Battery: 70 Wh.

Features: ExpertCool cooling system, TPM 2.0, webcam shutter, optional fingerprint scanner, metal body.

Dimensions and weight: 358.4×253.5×18 mm, 1.79 kg.

ASUS ExpertBook P1 (PM1503)

Display: 15.6″, Value-IPS WUXGA (1920×1200, 300 bolt, 45% NTSC).

Processors: Ryzen 5 7535HS / Ryzen 7 7735HS.

Memory: up to 64GB DDR5.

Storage: up to 1TB SSD + M.2 2230 slot.

Battery: 50 or 63 Wh.

Features: noise cancellation during calls, camera with AI functions, fingerprint scanner, TPM 2.0.

Dimensions and weight: 359.5×232.2×19.9 mm, from 1.6 kg.

ASUS ExpertBook BM1 (BM1503)