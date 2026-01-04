ASUS devices will increase prices

ASUS devices will increase prices04.01.26
Asus has notified its partners of the planned price adjustment for some of its products, which will come into effect on January 5, 2026. This is reported by Videocardz with reference to an internal letter from the manufacturer.
The document states that the decision is due to rising costs and supply chain instability caused by high demand for components for artificial intelligence systems. Asus specifically points to the increase in the price of DRAM, NAND and SSD memory, as well as changes in the distribution of production capacities at suppliers and increased investment in modern manufacturing technologies.
For which devices will prices increase
The company notes that the price increase applies to “certain product combinations” and “configurations”, without specifying specific models. It is assumed that these are laptops, ready-made PCs, portable gaming devices and other solutions that include DRAM, NAND and SSD drives.
Asus promised to provide more detailed information about which products will be subject to changes through its business representatives as part of further communication with customers. The letter emphasizes that the price adjustment is aimed at maintaining the stability of supplies, maintaining product quality and service levels.
The new pricing conditions will take effect shortly before the CES 2026 exhibition, where Asus plans to present its new devices and solutions.
