Aston Martin returns to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the V12-powered Valkyrie LMH

Aston Martin has unveiled its new Valkyrie LMH hypercar, which will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2025. The move will mark the British automaker’s first attempt to win the overall race at the prestigious marathon in six decades.

Based on the road-going Aston Martin Valkyrie, the new car is designed to meet the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) regulations. Unlike the Le Mans Daytona Hybrid (LMDh) class, these regulations allow for more flexible engineering solutions, giving designers more freedom in their designs.

One of the key features of the Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH is its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Cosworth engine. This engine remains the only twelve-cylinder unit in the top category of endurance racing, where most competitors use turbocharged V8s and V6s. Although the hybrid system is retained, engine power has been reduced from 1,140 to 680 horsepower to meet the requirements of the FIA ​​WEC.

The company’s engineers have made changes to the engine design, improving its fuel efficiency and durability. In particular, the rev limit has been lowered, and the fuel-air ratio in the mixture has been adjusted, which will allow for fewer refuelings during races.

The car also received revised aerodynamics, including a noticeable rear anti-roll bar that improves handling at high speeds. The body structure has been redesigned with racing in mind: now damaged elements can be replaced more quickly during pit stops.

In addition, the car is equipped with a built-in pneumatic lifting system that speeds up tire changes, which is especially important in endurance racing, where every second in the pits can affect the outcome of the race.

In addition to competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Aston Martin plans to compete in a full season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the North American IMSA Sportscar Championship.

The British team will field two cars at Le Mans in 2025. The number 007 car will be driven by Britons Harry Tincknell and Tom Gamble, while the second car, number 009, will be driven by Dane Marco Sørensen and Spaniard Alex Riberas. The cars will be driven by The Heart of Racing, which already uses Aston Martin cars in the GT3 class.