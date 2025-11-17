Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better

Choosing a keyboard is an important step for the average user and a virtually indispensable tool for the seasoned gamer. While you can find many good membrane keyboards, the advantages of mechanical keyboards are difficult to beat. It’s important to understand that a mechanical keyboard is suitable not only for those who do intensive typing but also for gaming.

It provides high speed, accuracy, and reliability, with a clear tactile response that reduces wrist strain and increases comfort during extended work sessions. Gamers appreciate mechanical keyboards for their complete control over keystrokes. Mechanical gaming keyboards are distinguished by their durability and build quality. When choosing a keyboard, users can choose the switch type and additional features, purchasing a device tailored to their specific needs.

Type of mechanical switches

The main criterion is the type of switches. Mechanical keyboards provide better sensitivity and faster response, which is especially important for dynamic games. Switches come in the following types:

linear (quiet and fast),

tactile (with a light click),

clicky (loud, like a typewriter).

Keypad feel directly impacts usability, so it’s worth testing several options before purchasing.

Durability is also important, depending on the materials and workmanship. The case base can be made of metal or plastic, and the keycaps can be made of ABS (cheaper, smoother) or PBT (more durable, matte).

Keyboard form factors

Keyboards come in full-size, TKL (without a numeric keypad), and 60–65% compact options without a row of F-keys. For typing, a full-size or TKL keyboard is better, while compact 60% keyboards are suitable for pure gaming. Remember that keyboards of all formats and all well-known and niche brands are available at Rozetka. Rozetka.

Additional features of gaming keyboards

Beyond the mechanical design, it’s important to pay attention to the keyboard’s additional features. Programmable keys and macro support allow you to execute complex commands faster, which can give you an advantage in competition. Wireless keyboards are convenient to use, but can sometimes experience signal lag, which should be considered when choosing.

Flagship mechanical keyboards of 2025

In this review, we’ll look at four premium mechanical keyboards, positioned by manufacturers as the best models for gaming and work.

ASUS ROG Azoth

The ROG Azoth keyboard is presented in a compact 75% format and is aimed at gamers and enthusiasts who value high-quality materials, modularity, and advanced customization options.

The chassis features a metal top panel and three layers of dampening foam to reduce typing noise and vibration. ROG NX mechanical switches are pre-lubricated and hot-swappable, allowing for easy replacement without soldering. Three connectivity options are available: wired USB-C, wireless 2.4 GHz RF with SpeedNova technology (up to 2000+ hours of battery life), and Bluetooth with multi-device connectivity.

Additionally, the keyboard features an OLED display, a three-position control knob, and adjustable tilt feet. The keyboard is available in white or black.

ASUS ROG Azoth Pros and Cons

+ Metal case, PBT keycaps, and damping layers

+ Hot-swappable switches

+ OLED display

- High case profile and weight

Logitech G915 X Lightspeed

The keyboard has an ultra-thin profile with a height of 23 mm. It uses low-profile GL Clicky mechanical switches with an actuation distance of approximately 1.3 mm. Three connectivity options are available: a 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED receiver, Bluetooth, and wired USB-C.

The chassis is constructed of an aluminum top panel and features dual molded PBT covers. It features RGB lighting with LIGHTSYNC support, multimedia controls, and a scroll wheel. This model is also available with different switch options and in TKL format (without a number pad). All of these options are available on the outlet, where you can easily view reviews.

Pros and Cons of the Logitech G915 X Lightspeed

+ Ultra-low profile

+ Three keyboard connection modes

- Low-profile keys with short travel may take some getting used to.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless

The Apex Pro TKL Wireless is designed for gamers looking for a compact keyboard without a numeric keypad (TKL format) with high key accuracy and flexible settings.

The keyboard features OmniPoint 2.0 magnetic switches, which allow you to adjust the actuation depth of each key from 0.1 to 4.0 mm and offer 2-in-1 keystroke functionality.

Wireless connectivity is provided via Quantum 2.0 Dual Wireless (2.4 GHz + Bluetooth). The frame is made of 5000 series aluminum, the keycaps are made of double-molded PBT plastic, and the top panel features an OLED display for displaying profiles and other settings. Adjustable feet, replaceable wrist rests, and USB-C connectivity are also included.

Pros and Cons of the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless

+ Keystroke customization options

+ Metal body construction

+ Durable PBT keycaps

- Additional software required for advanced features

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro

The BlackWidow V4 Pro features Razer Mechanical Switches (Green or Yellow) with a lifespan of up to 80 million clicks. The top panel is made of 5052 aluminum, and the chassis contains a layer of dampening foam to reduce noise and improve tactile feel.

The keyboard features a full-size keyboard with an additional row of macro keys, a media wheel, and customization controls. Per-key RGB backlighting with LED backlighting on the sides supports the Razer Chroma ecosystem, and a detachable wrist rest is included.

Connection is via a USB-C cable (the model also features USB-2.0 passthrough), the key polling rate is up to 8000 Hz, and Razer Synapse software allows you to record macros and save profiles.

Pros and Cons of the RAZER BlackWidow V4 Pro

+ Functional set: macro keys, media wheel

+ High polling rate (up to 8000 Hz) and optimized design – minimizes input lag.

- Caps are made of ABS plastic, which is less durable.

Comparison chart of mechanical keyboards

Characteristic ASUS ROG Azoth Logitech G915 X Lightspeed SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Format 75% Full / TKL TKL (without Numpad) Full-size Switch Type ROG NX (hot-swappable) GL Clicky (low-profile) OmniPoint 2.0 (adjustable travel) Razer Green / Yellow Connectivity USB-C, 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth USB-C, 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth USB-C, 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth USB-C (wired) Case Materials Metal + damping layers Aluminum + PBT keycaps 5000 series aluminum + PBT 5052 aluminum + foam Additional features OLED display, controller knob, three tilt angles RGB LIGHTSYNC, multimedia wheel OLED display, wrist rest, adjustable feet RGB Chrome, macro keys, wrist rest Advantages Metal body; hot-swap; OLED screen Ultra-low profile; Three connection modes Adjustable key travel; durable construction Macro keys; 8000 Hz polling rate Cons High profile; significant weight Short key travel; Requires getting used to. Requires software for full functionality. ABS keycaps are less durable.

Gaming keyboard ratings

When selecting the leaders among these four flagship gaming keyboard models, we used a comprehensive approach across different usage scenarios:

Customization: Keyboard for enthusiasts.

Esports: Speed ​​and precision.

Versatility: Comfortable for both typing and gaming.

Elegance and design.

Rugged and durable.

We won’t rank all four models, because they are all truly excellent in their own right, but we will present you with the leaders in each usage scenario.

Customization: Keyboard for Enthusiasts

Leader: ASUS ROG Azoth

Why: This keyboard is designed for gaming and computer enthusiasts. It offers features typically found only in hand-assembled custom keyboards (Gasket Mount for a smoother stroke, PBT keycaps). Its main advantage is Hot-Swap, which allows you to change switches without soldering. A lube kit for the switches is included. The compact 75% form factor is convenient, and the OLED screen adds information.

Best for: Those looking for more than just a keyboard, but a high-quality “designer” that can be customized for perfect feel and sound.

Esports: speed ​​and precision

Leader: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless

Why: The key feature is the adjustable OmniPoint 2.0 optical-magnetic illuminated keys. The actuation depth of each key can be programmatically adjusted (from 0.2 mm to 3.8 mm). This allows you to configure ultra-fast response for gaming (0.2 mm) and a deeper actuation for typing (1.8 mm), thus targeting the keyboard. This is the best keyboard for professional gaming, where milliseconds count.

Best for: Professional gaming. This keyboard is for those who value response time (speed) and can sacrifice the number pad for a compact design on their desk and on the go when traveling to esports events.

Versatility and Maximum Functionality (Work and Gaming)

Лидер: RAZER BlackWidow V4 Pro

Why? The keyboard features dedicated macro keys (for complex commands in games or programs), an additional control roller, media buttons, and impressive Razer Chroma RGB lighting. It’s the most feature-rich keyboard in our review in terms of button count and customization options.

Best for: Users who require a lot of macros for work (e.g., video editing, 3D) or gaming (MMORPG), and don’t mind the lack of wireless connectivity.

Elegance and design

Leader: Logitech G915 X Lightspeed

Why: The G915 keyboard stands out with its unique Low Profile. It’s incredibly thin and flat, which many people appreciate for its aesthetic and ergonomic benefits.

Excellent Lightspeed wireless connectivity and long battery life are strong points.

Best for: Those who appreciate minimalist design, want a low profile for wrist comfort, and prefer wireless connectivity.

Ruggedness and durability

Top Pick: ASUS ROG Azoth

Why: All the keyboards in our review use aluminum in the top panel construction, which ensures high strength and rigidity. But the ASUS ROG Azoth stands out for two key factors that influence durability and wear resistance:

Build Quality and Construction (Gasket Mount): The Azoth uses a premium Gasket Mount design, which not only provides a pleasant tactile feel but also improves overall solidity and stability.

Best for: Those who are prone to dropping things, are aggressive when gaming, travel a lot, and carry their favorite keyboard with them.

Protection against coffee and tea spills: None of these keyboards have an official IP rating (water or dust resistance), which would guarantee that a coffee spill won’t ruin them. Premium manufacturers typically don’t focus on water resistance, as it’s practically impossible with mechanical keyboards.

If you need a keyboard that can handle spills, you should look at other, more affordable models that are specifically equipped with drainage holes and a protected case. While these are often more affordable, they will be inferior in other areas (features).

Price of flagship gaming keyboards

Regarding the price of these premium mechanical keyboards. In Ukraine, as in the global market generally, the Logitech G915 TKL is a relatively “budget” solution within the premium segment represented by these four models. It can be found starting at approximately 8,000 UAH as of the end of 2025. Other models are more expensive. If you’re looking for the cheapest mechanical gaming keyboard in Ukraine overall, you should consider other brands and models, as the models reviewed in our review are true flagships of mechanical keyboards.

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor