Apple’s Vision Pro augmented reality headset now has a native YouTube app

When Apple launched its augmented reality headset in 2024, several major services refused to release native apps for the new platform. Among them were YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify. The lack of official apps became a significant limitation for the ecosystem, as users were unable to fully access popular services.

This situation began to change more than two years after the device’s release. Google officially released a full-fledged YouTube app for visionOS, making viewing video content on the Apple Vision Pro headset more functional and convenient. Previously, device owners had to use the web version via the Safari browser, which significantly limited the platform’s capabilities and available features.

Native YouTube App Features

With the release of the standalone app, users gained direct access to all YouTube content without the need for a browser. The app supports regular videos, short vertical clips, and spatial video formats, including 3D, VR180, and 360-degree recordings.

The app supports over 76 languages ​​and is adapted to the visionOS spatial interface. Videos can be viewed on a large virtual screen created by the headset’s augmented reality. The updated version of the device with the M5 chip supports playback in resolutions up to 8K, expanding the viewing experience for spatial content and increasing image detail.

Interface and System Requirements

The app’s interface structure replicates the basic functions familiar to users of mobile devices and TV platforms. It retains sections for subscriptions, viewing history, playlists, and recommendations, simplifying the transition between devices and usage scenarios.

The program requires visionOS version 26 or later. After updating, headset users gain access to the native client through the app store and can use it without the limitations of the web version.