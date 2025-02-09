Apple’s smart lamp prototype controlled by gestures and voice commands09.02.25
Apple may introduce a new development for the “Smart Home” – a smart lamp with artificial intelligence, capable not only of illuminating the room, but also of responding to gestures, voice commands and even communicating with the user.
According to the MacRumors portal, Apple’s development is distinguished by “living” movements and the ability to express reactions – for example, the lamp can nod in agreement or shake its “head” negatively. It quickly finds the right direction of light and even knows how to dance. The idea is based on the desire to make home appliances more communicative, so that interaction with them is natural and human.
What is known
- The lamp monitors the owner’s actions and directs light where it is needed
- Recognizes gestures and voice commands, can “nod” in response or shake its “head” negatively
- Can dance and show “emotions”, making interaction more human
- Designed with the principles of sociability in mind – the device does not just execute commands, but also interacts with the user
Although Apple has not yet announced a commercial launch, the idea of a smart assistant lamp looks promising and may find application in the future.
