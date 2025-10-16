Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 processor is 20% more powerful, price the same16.10.25
Apple has officially announced the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the main feature of which is the latest Apple M5 processor. The company claims that the M5 is the most productive chip in the world for multi-threaded computing, and also significantly accelerates the work of local artificial intelligence models and graphics tasks.
The laptop provides up to 24 hours of battery life, which is 4 hours more than the MacBook Pro on the M1. The SSD capacity has been increased to 4 TB (previously the maximum was 2 TB), and RAM is now available in 16, 24 and 32 GB versions. The case has retained a wide range of ports: three USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, a full-size SDXC slot, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a magnetic MagSafe 3 power connector.
The Apple MacBook Pro M5 features a Liquid Retina XDR display with an optional nano-texture coating for an additional $150, a 12-megapixel camera with Center Stage, and a six-speaker system.
Apple M5 processor features
- A new generation 10-core GPU with a built-in Neural Accelerator in each core — 20% higher performance compared to M4 and 6 times higher than M1.
- Graphics are 1.6 times more powerful than M4 and 6.8 times more powerful than M1.
- 16-core Neural Engine — acceleration of processing of local AI tasks up to 3.5 times compared to M4 and up to 7.7 times compared to M1.
- 10-core CPU delivers 20% more multi-threaded performance.
- SSD is 2x faster than the M4 model.
- Memory bandwidth has increased to 153 GB/s (versus 120 GB/s in the M4).
14″ MacBook Pro M5 Features
- Up to 24 hours of battery life (4 hours on a single charge) more than models with M1).
- Liquid Retina XDR display with optional nano-texture coating (+$150).
- RAM: 16, 24, or 32 GB (+$200 and +$400, respectively).
- SSD: 512 GB base, max – 4 TB (previously max – 2 TB).
- Camera: 12 MP with Center Stage support.
- Audio system: Six speakers.
- Ports: 3× USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, SDXC, 3.5 mm audio jack, MagSafe 3.
- Apple Intelligence support.
- OS: macOS Tahoe.
Price and availability
The MacBook Pro M5 (14″) is available for pre-order today, and will be available on October 22. The starting price in the US is $1,599 (excluding tax) for the 16 GB / 512 GB version and the standard non-anti-glare display.
