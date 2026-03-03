  

Apple’s budget iPhone 17e for $599 gets A19 chip, double the memory and MagSafe

03.03.26

Apple iPhone 17e

 

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 17e – a new generation of the most affordable model in the line. The presentation was part of a series of launches that began this week.

 

The smartphone retained the 6.1-inch Super Retina display, familiar from the iPhone 16e. At the same time, the manufacturer updated the protective glass: a version of Ceramic Shield 2 with increased scratch resistance and reduced glare has been installed.

 

The main change is the amount of built-in storage. If the basic version of the previous model offered 128 GB, now for the same starting price the user gets 256 GB. The memory capacity has actually been doubled without increasing the price.

 

A19 chip, MagSafe and a new modem

 

The iPhone 17e is powered by the A19 processor. This is a new chip for the base model, which should provide a performance boost compared to the previous generation.

 

The smartphone received support for MagSafe and the Qi2 standard with wireless charging up to 15 W. This means compatibility with magnetic accessories and faster charging without additional solutions.

 

Separately, the company highlights the C1X modem – the next generation of Apple’s own solution. According to the manufacturer, it is twice as fast as the previous version. Detailed technical specifications are not disclosed, the emphasis is on increasing the connection speed.

 

Apple iPhone 17e

 

48 MP camera and updated portrait mode

 

The main camera is equipped with a 48MP sensor with Fusion technology. Support for 2x “optical quality” zoom is announced due to high-resolution cropping.

 

Advanced Portrait Mode: the system automatically recognizes people and pets, stores depth data and allows you to adjust the background blur after shooting.

 

The starting price of the iPhone 17e is $ 599 for the version with 256 GB of memory. The model is available in three colors – black, white and pink.


