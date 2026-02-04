Apple’s 2025 financial results: revenue up 16%, profit up 19%04.02.26
Apple reported its highest quarterly profit in its history. There are now 2.5 billion active iPhones and other devices in use worldwide.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company’s active device base now includes 2.5 billion iPhones, Macs and other products, up from 2.35 billion a year ago. The figure is closely watched as it reflects the scale of Apple’s software and services market. Two years ago, the number of devices was 2.2 billion. This means that 150 million new devices were added to the ecosystem from 2024 to 2025, which led to growth in 2025-2026.
On January 29, Apple announced results for its fiscal first quarter of 2026, which corresponds to the fourth calendar quarter of 2025. For the quarter, Apple reported revenue of $143.8 billion and net income of $42.1 billion, or $2.84 per share, compared to revenue of $124.3 billion and net income of $36.3 billion in the same quarter last year.
Apple set all-time quarterly records for total revenue, earnings per share, iPhone revenue, and services revenue. Total revenue grew 16% year-over-year, while earnings per share increased 19%.
For the current quarter, which ends in March, Apple is forecasting revenue growth of 13% to 16% year-over-year and gross margin in the range of 48% to 49%.
