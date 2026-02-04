  

Apple’s 2025 financial results: revenue up 16%, profit up 19%

04.02.26

Apple iOS 18

 

Apple reported its highest quarterly profit in its history. There are now 2.5 billion active iPhones and other devices in use worldwide.

 

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company’s active device base now includes 2.5 billion iPhones, Macs and other products, up from 2.35 billion a year ago. The figure is closely watched as it reflects the scale of Apple’s software and services market. Two years ago, the number of devices was 2.2 billion. This means that 150 million new devices were added to the ecosystem from 2024 to 2025, which led to growth in 2025-2026.

 

 

On January 29, Apple announced results for its fiscal first quarter of 2026, which corresponds to the fourth calendar quarter of 2025. For the quarter, Apple reported revenue of $143.8 billion and net income of $42.1 billion, or $2.84 per share, compared to revenue of $124.3 billion and net income of $36.3 billion in the same quarter last year.

 

Apple set all-time quarterly records for total revenue, earnings per share, iPhone revenue, and services revenue. Total revenue grew 16% year-over-year, while earnings per share increased 19%.

 

For the current quarter, which ends in March, Apple is forecasting revenue growth of 13% to 16% year-over-year and gross margin in the range of 48% to 49%.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
484
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.02.26
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
views
21
comments 0
Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
04.02.26 | 07.40
Apple’s 2025 financial results: revenue up 16%, profit up 19%   
Apple iOS 18

Apple reported its highest quarterly profit in its history, with 2.5 billion active iPhones and other devices in use worldwide.

03.02.26 | 19.20
Media start blocking Internet Archive to prevent AI accessing their articles   
artificial robot human ai

Publications have begun restricting Internet Archive access to their materials over concerns that artificial intelligence companies could use the web service to obtain content.