Apple still the most valuable company, Nvidia is fastest growing by market capitalization22.10.25
Apple has once again confirmed its status as the world’s most valuable brand, topping the Interbrand 2025 ranking for the thirteenth consecutive year. The brand is valued at approximately $470.9 billion, significantly exceeding its nearest competitor, Microsoft, which rose 10% to $388.5 billion.
Amazon ($319.9 billion), Google ($317.1 billion) and Samsung ($90.5 billion) are in third, fourth and fifth place. Despite Apple’s value declining by 4% compared to last year, the company maintains a significant gap with the rest of the ranking participants.
Interbrand’s methodology is based on three key factors: financial performance, the brand’s influence on consumer decisions and its competitiveness in the market. Overall, the combined value of the world’s top 100 brands increased by 4.4% to $3.6 trillion, reflecting the continued growth of global business.
The biggest surprise in the ranking was NVIDIA, a maker of artificial intelligence chips. Its brand value increased by 116% to $43.2 billion, moving the company from 36th to 15th place, the biggest jump in the history of the ranking.
Instagram also entered the top 10 for the first time, adding 27% to its value. At the same time, Nike and Tesla faced a decline in their positions: Nike dropped from 14th to 23rd place after a 26% drop in brand value, while Tesla lost 13 positions due to a 35% decline.
The Interbrand 2025 ranking demonstrates which brands have the greatest impact on consumers and the market, and highlights the importance of innovation, popularity, and technological adaptability in strengthening their market value.
