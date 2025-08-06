Apple Q3 2025: Record revenue despite trade tariffs pressure

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Apple recorded revenue of $94.04 billion, up 10% from the same period last year. The company also beat analysts’ expectations ($89.22 billion). Apple shares rose 3% on the report.

The bulk of revenue was traditionally provided by iPhone sales — $44.58 billion. Mac computers brought in $8.05 billion, iPad tablets — $6.58 billion, and other electronics — $7.4 billion. Revenue from services amounted to $27.42 billion and became the third largest revenue item. The company’s net profit amounted to $23.43 billion.

The head of the company Tim Cook noted that the quarter was a record for June, and separately emphasized the growth in sales in all regions. He also recalled the presentation of the new Apple Intelligence system, presented at WWDC 2025.

In addition to financial results, the company announced a symbolic achievement – the release of the three billionth iPhone. The first billion was sold by 2016. Apple did not name the exact date of the two billionth device, but analysts believe that it happened around September 2021.

However, the positive numbers do not cancel out external pressure. Tim Cook confirmed that the company felt the consequences of the US tariff policy. According to him, in the June quarter, Apple’s additional expenses for duties amounted to about $800 million. In the next quarter, the company expects these expenses to increase to $1.1 billion – provided that new duties are not introduced.

However, reality turned out to be softer than expected. In the previous quarter, Apple expected $900 million in expenses, so the final amount is $100 million lower than expected. It did not specify which products or markets were hit hardest. However, it is known that the company managed to stop the decline in China: revenue from the region grew by 4%. According to Cook, the number of iPhone users in mainland China reached a record level, although he did not give specific figures.

The iPhone was among the three most popular models in urban China. And among buyers of Mac, iPad and Apple Watch in mainland China, the majority were new users.

CFO Kevan Parekh confirmed that the iPhone remained the most popular model in the US, China, UK, Australia and Japan. Sales growth was recorded almost everywhere, especially in Europe, Greater China and countries of the Asia-Pacific region.