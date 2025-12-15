Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music will block Russian music in Ukraine    

Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music will block Russian music in Ukraine15.12.25
Ukraine is preparing to impose restrictions on listening to Russian artists’ music on popular streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, and other platforms. This was announced by Oleksandr Sanchenko, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee on Music Industry and President of the Ukrainian Association of Musical Events (UAME), in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.
According to him, the initial list of approximately 120 Russian artists whose content will be restricted is currently being compiled. To collect suggestions, UAME launched an open Google form and engaged music media outlets in the process. The compiled lists will be submitted to the Security Service of Ukraine, after which the materials will be reviewed by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
The Process of Blocking Russian Music
Some artists already have restrictive decisions in place, while others are being investigated. Sanchenko noted that consultations have been held with representatives of streaming platforms regarding the technical implementation of the blocking. Two approaches are being discussed: a general ban based on language or targeted restrictions on specific artists based on National Security and Defense Council sanctions. In cases involving support for terrorism, complete content removal is possible.
At the same time, according to the official, the language principle contradicts Ukraine’s commitments to European integration, so the primary focus is on sanctions mechanisms. After all procedures are completed, information on the first 120 artists will be officially transferred to streaming services, and their position is expected to be announced by March 2026.
Sanchenko also highlighted the debate over so-called “good Russians.” He recalled that previous legislation allowed for the creation of “whitelists” for artists who publicly condemned Russian aggression, but not a single Russian artist has filed a corresponding application with the SBU.
Commenting on the situation with Russian-language songs by Ukrainian artists, he expressed confidence that their share will gradually decrease naturally, provided there is systematic state support for Ukrainian-language music.
