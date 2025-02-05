Apple made a record profit of $124.3 billion in 2024. Although iPhones began to sell worse05.02.25
The holiday quarter is traditionally Apple’s most profitable quarter, and the period ended December 28, 2024 was no exception. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported record revenue of $124.3 billion, up 4% from the same period last year. Net income reached $36.3 billion, and sales set new highs in key markets including the United States, Europe, Japan, and Asia-Pacific.
Across product categories, Apple saw strong revenue growth from Mac ($8.9 billion) and iPad ($8.0 billion), but the main driver of revenue growth was digital services such as Apple Music, TV+, and iCloud, which brought in a record $26.3 billion.
The company also reported record active devices across all product segments and regions. At the same time, iPhone revenue fell to $69.1 billion from $69.7 billion a year earlier. In addition, sales in China fell by more than $2 billion, which raises some concerns.
Apple expects Apple Intelligence technologies to be one of the key growth drivers in 2025. Their functionality is expected to be expanded to more languages and regions in April.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Poco X7 Pro smartphone sales start quite recently. As it turned out, this is a rather interesting device with a good processor, sufficient memory, case protection and optical stabilization of the camera. But there are also nuances. Let’s see how they affect the user experience
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Apple made a record profit of $124.3 billion in 2024. Although iPhones began to sell worse Apple business financials
The holiday quarter is traditionally the most profitable for Apple, and the period ending December 28, 2024, was no exception.
The Sims and The Sims 2 with all DLC and graphics improvements released games update
The developers are not calling the re-releases of The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection either remasters or remakes, but many fans of the franchise expected more from the anniversary release.
Apple made a record profit of $124.3 billion in 2024. Although iPhones began to sell worse
Nvidia released driver for the new GeForce RTX 5080, 5090 graphics cards with DLSS, Smooth Motion
Ford Mustang Mach-E get NASCAR edition
Intel reported a net loss of $18.8 billion in 2024
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 get new Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 chips
LG OLED+950 TV gets new company matrix with 3,700 nits brightness and improved colors
Nvidia GeForce Now gaming service appears on Apple Vision Pro
Threads has gained 20 million users, with a total of 320 million users on the social network
Doom launched in a PDF file
LinkedIn earned $2 billion in premium subscriptions in 2024
You can now log in to Monobank via Apple ID