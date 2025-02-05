Apple made a record profit of $124.3 billion in 2024. Although iPhones began to sell worse

The holiday quarter is traditionally Apple’s most profitable quarter, and the period ended December 28, 2024 was no exception. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported record revenue of $124.3 billion, up 4% from the same period last year. Net income reached $36.3 billion, and sales set new highs in key markets including the United States, Europe, Japan, and Asia-Pacific.

Across product categories, Apple saw strong revenue growth from Mac ($8.9 billion) and iPad ($8.0 billion), but the main driver of revenue growth was digital services such as Apple Music, TV+, and iCloud, which brought in a record $26.3 billion.

The company also reported record active devices across all product segments and regions. At the same time, iPhone revenue fell to $69.1 billion from $69.7 billion a year earlier. In addition, sales in China fell by more than $2 billion, which raises some concerns.

Apple expects Apple Intelligence technologies to be one of the key growth drivers in 2025. Their functionality is expected to be expanded to more languages ​​and regions in April.