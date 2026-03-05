Apple MacBook Neo with iPhone 16 Pro processor costs $599    

Apple MacBook Neo with iPhone 16 Pro processor costs $59905.03.26
Apple has introduced a new affordable MacBook Neo laptop. The main feature of the model is the A18 Pro mobile processor, which was previously used in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones.
Design and screen
The MacBook Neo has an aluminum body and weighs about 1.2 kg. The laptop is available in four colors: blush, indigo, silver and citrus.
The device is equipped with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2408×1506 pixels. The screen supports up to one billion colors, and the maximum brightness reaches 500 nits. An anti-glare coating is also provided.
iPhone Processor and Operation Without Cooling
The laptop is powered by the A18 Pro chip. According to Apple, its performance can be up to 50% higher compared to popular laptops based on Intel’s Intel Core Ultra 5.
The processor includes a built-in 5-core graphics module and a 16-core neural unit designed to operate functions.
The MacBook Neo is not equipped with fans – the cooling system is passive, so the laptop operates almost silently.
Autonomy and equipment
According to the manufacturer, the battery life reaches 16 hours.
The laptop has two USB-C ports, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, support for Bluetooth 6, as well as side stereo speakers.
Versions with 256 or 512 GB of storage and 8 GB of unified RAM will be on sale. Support for one external monitor with a resolution of up to 4K at a frequency of 60 Hz is also provided. A camera with a resolution of 1080p is used for video calls.
Price and start of sale
The basic version of the MacBook Neo with 256 GB of storage and without Touch ID costs $ 599. The modification with 512 GB of memory and a fingerprint scanner is estimated at $ 699.
Pre-orders are already open on the official Apple website. The start of deliveries is scheduled for March 11.
Earlier in the past two days, the company also introduced a number of other devices, including the iPhone 17e, iPad Air, Studio Display XDR monitor, as well as updated MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops based on Apple M5 chips.
