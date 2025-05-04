Apple lost the Epic Games lawsuit. Publishers will not pay a commission for the first million dollars

After years of legal wrangling with Apple, Epic Games has been granted permission to use its own payment system in Fortnite on iOS. The court sided with the developers, finding Apple’s fees for in-game purchases to be unconstitutional. This paves the way for Fortnite to return to the App Store, and also encourages Epic to take broader steps.

Starting in June, the Epic Games Store is introducing zero fees on the first million dollars in revenue per year. This applies to both the apps themselves and all in-game transactions. After that threshold, the standard rate of 12% will apply, which, according to the company, remains lower than that of competitors.

At the same time, a new feature will appear: the ability to host your own stores within the Epic Games Store. This offer is aimed primarily at developers of mobile applications and games, for whom it will now be easier to bypass the rules of the App Store and Google Play. At the same time, Epic offers a bonus system – users will be able to receive 5% of purchases made by other users through their links.

For comparison, Apple and Google charge 15% commission for revenue up to a million dollars, but unlike Epic, they do not offer refunds to users and do not allow the integration of third-party stores.

The changes apply to all platforms where the Epic Games Store is available, making these terms especially attractive to independent studios and small development teams.