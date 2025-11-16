 

Apple iPhone Pocket – $230 iPhone sock

16.11.25

Apple iPhone Pocket

 

Apple has returned to experimenting with accessory design with the iPhone Pocket, a knitted smartphone bag created in collaboration with Japanese brand Issey Miyake.

 

According to the company, the accessory’s concept is inspired by the idea of ​​a “piece of fabric” that can be used not only as a case but also as an extra pocket. The iPhone Pocket fits any iPhone model, as well as small items like keys, AirPods, or a wallet.

 

The long strap model costs $229.95 and is available in three colors: blue, brown, and black. The short strap version, priced at $149.95, comes in brighter shades: yellow, purple, turquoise, pink, and orange. It can be worn on the wrist or attached to a bag.

 

“This accessory explores the joy of carrying your iPhone in your own unique way,” explained Yoshiyuki Miyamae, creative director of Miyake Design Studio.

 

Apple iPhone Pocket

 

The iPhone Pocket is made using 3D knitting technology and has a flexible structure that allows the iPhone to be completely tucked inside or leave part of the screen exposed.

 

Sales begin November 14 at select Apple Stores in the US, France, Italy, China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the UK, as well as online. The collection will be limited edition.

 

Interestingly, this isn’t Apple’s first such accessory: in 2004, Steve Jobs introduced iPod Socks – a set of colorful fabric cases for $29. Now, 21 years later, the company has returned to the “sock” theme – but in a premium format.


