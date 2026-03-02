  

Apple iPhone and iPad receive NATO security clearance

02.03.26

iPhone 16 Pro

 

Apple smartphones and tablets – iPhone and iPad models running iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 – have now been officially recognized as compliant with NATO security requirements. This means these devices can be used to process NATO Restricted-classified information – the lowest classification level for sensitive NATO data – without installing specialized software or changing default settings.

 

This approval makes the iPhone and iPad the first commercial consumer devices authorized to handle this type of data according to Alliance standards. According to official documents, these devices are included in the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalog – a catalog of products verified to meet the information security requirements of NATO member countries.

 

What does certification mean and how was it obtained?

 

The approval process began with a thorough technical audit and testing conducted by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). The devices had previously received approval for use with sensitive German government information. Based on these checks, it was confirmed that the built-in security mechanisms—such as encryption, biometric authentication (Face ID), and other platform security measures—meet strict NATO requirements.

 

Representatives from BSI and Apple emphasize that this recognition is the culmination of a lengthy security assessment at the operating system and hardware platform levels. The certification applies to standard iPhone and iPad models without the need for modifications or additional hardware.

 

Practical Applications and Limitations

 

NATO Restricted security clearance means that devices can be used to access certain classified information that, if leaked, could harm the Alliance’s interests. However, this is not the highest security level (for example, Confidential or Secret require more stringent security measures).

 

For ordinary consumers, these changes will not directly affect everyday use. However, NATO’s decision reflects recognition of the high level of built-in security in iOS and iPadOS—a fact that may be of interest to developers, corporate users, and information security professionals.


