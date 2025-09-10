Apple iPhone Air – company’s thinnest and toughest smartphone?

Apple has officially announced a new model in its lineup — the iPhone Air. This device has become the company’s thinnest smartphone: its thickness is only 5.6 mm.

The case is made with titanium frames, the front panel is protected by the updated Ceramic Shield 2, and the back surface has received an additional level of protection. According to Apple, this makes the iPhone Air the most durable of all released models.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz (ProMotion) and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Three key chips are built into the iPhone Air architecture: the main A19 Pro, the network N1 with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, as well as the new proprietary Apple C1X modem. The latter works twice as fast as the previous generation and is 30% more energy efficient.

The camera has received major upgrades. The main 48 MP Fusion module supports additional focal lengths of 28 mm and 35 mm, improved night mode and a 2x telephoto lens. The 18 MP front camera is equipped with a square sensor, a wide viewing angle and Dual Capture, which allows simultaneous shooting from both cameras.

Apple placed a special emphasis on autonomy. Thanks to energy-efficient chips and optimized architecture, a full “daily” battery life is declared without recharging.

The iPhone Air smartphone will be available in four colors: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue. Pre-orders will begin on September 12, and the start of sales is scheduled for September 19. The minimum cost of the new product will be $999.

In addition to the iPhone Air, the company also introduced the base iPhone 17, new Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 wireless headphones.