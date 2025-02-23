Apple iPhone 16e – a new cheap iPhone with an OLED screen, 5G modem and a price starting at $59923.02.25
Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e, a new budget smartphone that replaces the third-generation iPhone SE. The device features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch for Face ID, which means the company is ditching Touch ID and the Home button.
The smartphone is powered by the A18 processor, which supports Apple Intelligence features. For the first time, the iPhone is equipped with the Apple C1 proprietary 5G modem, which, according to the company, provides high energy efficiency and extends battery life.
On the back panel is a 48-megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom. Unlike older models, the iPhone 16e did not receive a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide-angle camera, and was also deprived of the ability to shoot spatial photos and videos for Vision Pro. Image processing functions include Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion and Smart HDR 5, but there is no next-generation portrait mode and Focus Control system.
Among the design changes, it is worth noting the appearance of the Action Button instead of the usual sound mode switch and a USB-C port instead of Lightning. However, the device did not receive the Camera Control button, which was added to older iPhone 16 models.
The iPhone 16e supports a new Audio Mix feature that allows you to mix audio tracks while recording, but does not include Cinematic Mode and Action Mode for shooting smooth video. The front camera is similar to that used in the iPhone 16, but it lacks a number of features, such as Portrait Mode with depth control and new photo styles.
Apple will open pre-orders for the iPhone 16e on February 21. In the US, the cost of the iPhone 16e smartphone starts at $599. The device will be available in black and white with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB of storage. The date of the new product’s appearance in Ukraine is not yet known.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
The new Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard doesn’t just offer the company’s high quality and mechanical switches. It also allows you to change some of the button activation parameters. Let’s talk more
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Apple iPhone 16e – a new cheap iPhone with an OLED screen, 5G modem and a price starting at $599 Apple smartphone
Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e, a new budget smartphone that replaces the third-generation iPhone SE. The device features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch for Face ID, meaning the company is ditching Touch ID and the Home button.
Ink Console – a portable console with E Ink for text games E Ink games
The Singular 9 team has introduced an unusual Ink Console that will interest fans of retro games and interactive literature.
Apple iPhone 16e – a new cheap iPhone with an OLED screen, 5G modem and a price starting at $599
Ink Console – a portable console with E Ink for text games
YouTube turns 20
Ranking of the most popular car colors in 2024
Hackers have figured out how to hack Signal accounts
Belkin SoundForm Rhythm headphones support fast charging and last up to 28 hours on battery
Ukraine ranks 71st in Speedtest’s Internet speed ranking
Asus offers free laptop maintenance in Ukraine for new users
GTA V Online will get another major graphics update
Social network X started blocking Signal messenger links
Amazfit T-Rex 3 gets music control and new training modes