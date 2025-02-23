Apple iPhone 16e – a new cheap iPhone with an OLED screen, 5G modem and a price starting at $599

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16e, a new budget smartphone that replaces the third-generation iPhone SE. The device features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch for Face ID, which means the company is ditching Touch ID and the Home button.

The smartphone is powered by the A18 processor, which supports Apple Intelligence features. For the first time, the iPhone is equipped with the Apple C1 proprietary 5G modem, which, according to the company, provides high energy efficiency and extends battery life.

On the back panel is a 48-megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom. Unlike older models, the iPhone 16e did not receive a telephoto lens and an ultra-wide-angle camera, and was also deprived of the ability to shoot spatial photos and videos for Vision Pro. Image processing functions include Photonic Engine, Deep Fusion and Smart HDR 5, but there is no next-generation portrait mode and Focus Control system.

Among the design changes, it is worth noting the appearance of the Action Button instead of the usual sound mode switch and a USB-C port instead of Lightning. However, the device did not receive the Camera Control button, which was added to older iPhone 16 models.

The iPhone 16e supports a new Audio Mix feature that allows you to mix audio tracks while recording, but does not include Cinematic Mode and Action Mode for shooting smooth video. The front camera is similar to that used in the iPhone 16, but it lacks a number of features, such as Portrait Mode with depth control and new photo styles.

Apple will open pre-orders for the iPhone 16e on February 21. In the US, the cost of the iPhone 16e smartphone starts at $599. The device will be available in black and white with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB of storage. The date of the new product’s appearance in Ukraine is not yet known.