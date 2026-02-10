Apple designer showed the interior of the first electric Ferrari  

Apple designer showed the interior of the first electric Ferrari10.02.26
Ferrari has revealed the interior of its first all-electric car, the Luce, designed by the LoveFrom design studio founded by Jony Ive after he left Apple. Previously known as the Elettrica, the model is set to be unveiled in May 2026.
The Luce will be Ferrari’s first production electric car. The manufacturer has previously focused on hybrid models, starting with the LaFerrari in 2013. In October, the company showed off the chassis and battery pack of the upcoming new model, which hinted at a more spacious and practical format than the brand’s traditional sports cars.
What’s so interesting about the interior of the electric Ferrari
The Luce interior was created by LoveFrom, a studio with about 60 employees working on various projects in the field of industrial design. In 2025, the studio acquired OpenAI for $6.5 billion. The interior is made in the style typical of Apple products during Ive’s time: with an emphasis on geometry, symmetry and a combination of glass and anodized aluminum. The design uses more than 40 elements of Corning Gorilla Glass, including the panels around the gear selector and part of the instrument panel. Metal parts are available in several finishes, including gray, dark gray and a shade of rose gold.
The car key has a yellow panel with an E-Ink display. After installing a magnetic receiver in the center console, the backlight moves to the glass gear selector. Some of the physical controls in the interior have been preserved: the selector has fixed positions, the ventilation deflectors open mechanically, and tactile switches are located behind the steering wheel.
The instrument panel consists of two OLED displays, one above the other, between which a physical needle is installed, which acts as a pseudo-tachometer. The central OLED screen with a diagonal of 10.12 inches has perforations for mechanical toggle switches and a glass volume control. The upper right element can work as a clock, stopwatch or compass. Individual interface elements are built on custom Samsung OLED panels with a density of 200 ppi, and the central control panel can change the angle of inclination.
Technical specifications, power reserve and cost of the Ferrari Luce have not yet been disclosed.
