Apple announces macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26

At the WWDC 2025 conference, Apple announced new versions of its operating systems for Mac computers – macOS Tahoe 26, smart TV tvOS 26 and a new OS for augmented and virtual reality headsets – visionOS 26

About macOS Tahoe 26

The macOS Tahoe 26 update includes visual changes, redesigned built-in tools and closer integration of artificial intelligence functions.

The main change was the redesign of the interface in the Liquid Glass style: the icons were updated, the Control Center was redesigned and visually the system became closer to the design of the latest versions of iOS. One of the notable innovations was the appearance on the Mac of a separate “Phone” application, through which you can now manage calls, view contacts and voicemail directly from the computer.

Significant changes affected Spotlight search. It now aggregates results not only from local files and applications, but also from events, cloud services, and third-party content, allowing the user to see everything in one window. Quick actions and integration with iPhone Mirroring have been added, which expands interaction with applications on the smartphone.

The Live Activities feature, previously available only on iPhone, now works on Mac. This allows you to track, for example, the status of flights or deliveries in real time right on the screen of your laptop or desktop computer.

System capabilities related to Apple Intelligence artificial intelligence have been developed.

For users interested in games, a new Games application has appeared, which combines both the games themselves and the ability to communicate with friends.

In addition, updates have affected standard macOS applications. Messages has received support for backgrounds and polls in group chats, a new Journal application has appeared in the system, Photos has additional filters, Reminders has improved task organization, and Notes now supports Markdown syntax.

macOS Tahoe 26 is already available to developers. And these PCs will get updates in the fall:

MacBook Air with Apple Silicon (2020 and later)

MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon (2020 and later)

MacBook Pro 16″ (2019)

MacBook Pro 13″ (2020, with four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

iMac (2020 and later)

Mac mini (2020 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Top features for tvOS 26

Apple has announced the release of an updated version of the Apple TV operating system — tvOS 26. The release is scheduled for the fall of 2025. The main focus of the new version is on visual changes and improved user interaction.

The main element of the update was the redesign of the Liquid Glass interface. This approach, borrowed from visionOS, involves the use of multi-layered graphics with transparency, rounded shapes and dynamic display of the color scheme of the surrounding content on the system elements. The new design is used both in the menu and in the TV application, where the appearance of posters has been updated.

According to Apple, the task of the redesign is to make the interface less intrusive and focus the viewer’s attention on the content, reducing distracting visual elements. At the same time, the main screen has also changed: the icons have become visually deeper and have received a slight shine.

Functional changes affected the Apple Music Sing application. Now users can use their iPhone as a karaoke microphone, connect additional devices and share control of the song queue. It has also become possible to express emotions using emojis that appear on the screen during playback.

Another change concerns profiles. Immediately after launching Apple TV, the system offers to select an active user, which makes it easier to access personalized recommendations and viewing history.

In addition, tvOS 26 has new types of Aerial screensavers, and in the settings it is possible to designate any speaker with AirPlay support as a permanent audio output. Previously, this option was available only to HomePod users.

Which Apple TVs will get tvOS 26:

Apple TV HD (2015)

Apple TV 4K (1st generation) (2017)

Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) (2021)

Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) (2022)

visionOS 26

Apple has announced the third generation of the operating system for its augmented and virtual reality headset – visionOS 26. The update is designed to expand the functionality of the device and make it more convenient to use.

Among the key changes is the ability to scroll pages using eye tracking, which allows you to control the interface without using your hands. New 3D widgets have appeared that can be placed in space in front of the user or fixed on surfaces, creating the effect of digital photo frames.

An important innovation was the Spatial Photos technology, which uses artificial intelligence to convert ordinary two-dimensional photos into three-dimensional images with depth. The Personas digital avatars have also been improved, which now look more realistic thanks to improvements in the transmission of skin texture, hair and facial expressions.

Another significant addition is shared spaces, which allow multiple users to simultaneously watch movies, listen to music, or read books while staying at a distance from each other.

The first beta version of visionOS 26 has been available since June 9, 2025, and the official release of the operating system is expected in September.