Apple AirPods Pro 3 get real-time translation feature

At the iPhone 17 presentation, Apple announced the third generation of wireless headphones AirPods Pro. The novelty received a redesigned design, a new H3 chip and a number of features that were not previously in the line.

One of the noticeable changes was a more compact headphone body and an expanded selection of nozzles – now users have five options for ear tips for the most comfortable fit. The level of protection against moisture and sweat has also increased: the model complies with the IP57 standard.

Apple notes that the Active Noise Cancellation system in AirPods Pro 3 works twice as effectively as in the previous generation. Another important innovation is support for real-time translation, implemented thanks to the Apple Intelligence system. In addition, the headphones have a built-in sensor that allows you to track your heart rate.

The company also emphasized improved spatial sound, which should provide a deeper effect of presence. Autonomy has increased significantly: AirPods Pro 3 can work up to 8 hours in music playback mode and up to 10 hours when used as a hearing aid. blue

The headphones are now available for order for $249. They will go on sale on September 19.