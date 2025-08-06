AOC Agon Pro CS24A monitor gets Counter Strike 2-style design

AOC has announced the new Agon Pro CS24A monitor, developed in collaboration with the creators of Counter-Strike 2. This is the brand’s second model with support for an ultra-high refresh rate of 610 Hz, focused on esports and games with high response rates.

Like the previously released AOC AG246FK6, the new product is equipped with a 24-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution, a response time of 0.5 ms GtG and 0.3 ms MPRT. The monitor supports motion blur reduction technology (MBR+) and is also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, which provides a smooth image without tearing and artifacts.

The AOC Agon Pro CS24A is distinguished by its signature design: a black body mounted on a gold stand with the CS2 logo. There is also a folding headphone holder and cable hooks that simplify the organization of the workspace.

A feature of the model is the installed CS2 Mode, which automatically adjusts the gamma, reduces input lag and optimizes the picture for first-person shooters.

The AOC Agon Pro CS24A is expected to go on sale in September at a price of £599 (approximately $792).

AOC has announced a new curved monitor C27G4H2, aimed at gaming. The model has already gone on sale on the Chinese platform JD.com at a price of 1499 yuan, but in retail the device is expected to cost less – about 1099 yuan, which is equivalent to about $153.

The device is based on a 27-inch Fast VA panel with a Full HD resolution (1920×1080 pixels) and a curvature of 1500R. This design expands the field of view and creates an immersive effect. The declared refresh rate is 200 Hz, the response time is 1 ms (GtG). The monitor supports Adaptive-Sync technology and is compatible with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards.

AOC C27G4H2 is factory calibrated: the color accuracy level Delta E is less than 2. The device covers 100% of the sRGB color space and 93% of the DCI-P3, supports the HDR10 standard and reaches a peak brightness of up to 300 nits. This allows you to display both bright and dark areas while preserving detail.

The stand is adjustable in height by 120 mm, and the screen can also be tilted and rotated. The monitor supports VESA mounting, which simplifies installation on a wall or bracket. Of the interfaces, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 and a 3.5 mm audio output. All connectors provide HDR content transmission.

The model implements vision protection technologies, including flicker elimination and blue light filtering, which reduces fatigue during prolonged use.