AOC Agon Pro AG346UCD curved gaming monitor equipped QD-OLED matrix

AOC has unveiled its new curved gaming monitor, the Agon Pro AG346UCD, which is now available for purchase in Europe and the UK. The monitor is equipped with a QD-OLED panel and offers a diagonal of 34 inches with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. The radius of curvature is 1800R, which provides immersion in the gameplay. The refresh rate of the screen reaches 175 Hz, and the response time is only 0.03 ms, which makes it ideal for dynamic games.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies and is certified according to the VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 400 standard, which guarantees excellent contrast and deep black colors. In addition, it covers 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color space, ensuring high color accuracy.

The Agon Pro AG346UCD comes with an adjustable stand, built-in 8-watt speakers and a three-port USB hub for convenient peripheral connectivity. The price of the monitor is 749 euros in Europe and £669.99 in the UK, which turned out to be lower than initial expectations (869 euros).

AOC and Porsche Design have teamed up to create the new AGON PRO PD34 gaming monitor, inspired by the legendary Porsche 911. This 34-inch monitor features an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and an 1800R screen curvature that enhances immersion. The monitor is based on a QD-OLED panel with a resolution of 1440p, which provides a high-quality image thanks to the use of Samsung Display technologies.

But the AGON PRO PD34 supports a response time of just 0.3 ms, which is ideal for dynamic games, and is also compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC to prevent image tearing.

The maximum brightness in HDR mode reaches 1000 nits, which makes the monitor ideal for games with HDR content. It covers 99% of the Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color spaces, which is confirmed by the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certificate, providing accurate color reproduction and deep blacks.

The design of the device is in the style of the Porsche 911. The aluminum stand resembles the shape of the steering wheel, and the back of the monitor with ribs refers to the radiator grille of the 911 Carrera 4S.