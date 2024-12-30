AOC Agon Pro AG276QSD QD-OLED gaming monitor supports 360Hz30.12.24
AOC has introduced the new premium gaming monitor Agon Pro AG276QSD, equipped with QD-OLED technology. This 26.5-inch monitor with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) and a refresh rate of 360 Hz offers an ultra-fast response time of 0.03 ms, making it a great choice for professional gamers.
The monitor’s QD-OLED panel supports 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 100% of the sRGB, ensuring vivid and accurate colors. In addition, the Agon Pro AG276QSD supports HDR400 True Black certification, achieving a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1. These characteristics provide deep blacks and bright highlights, which is critical for gaming and creative tasks.
The AOC Agon Pro AG276QSD monitor is equipped with a variety of ports, including two HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC technology, three USB 3.2 ports and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The ergonomic stand allows you to adjust the height, tilt and swivel, and the frameless design makes it a great choice for multi-monitor configurations.
The Agon Pro AG276QSD is certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light and flicker-free technologies. HDMI, DisplayPort and USB cables are included. The monitor is currently only available in the Chinese market. AOC has not yet announced an international release, but its specifications place it among the leaders in the gaming display segment. AOC also recently announced the 34-inch 21:9 CU34G10XP monitor with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels.
