Antec Performance 1 M Mini-ITX Case has custom component mounting24.12.24
Antec has announced the launch of the Performance 1 M case, designed for building computers based on Mini-ITX motherboards. The case is made of steel and aluminum, providing a combination of strength and lightness.
Inside the case there is space for a processor cooling system with a height of 47-85 mm (depending on the thickness of the video card), an SFX-L power supply, one 2.5-inch drive, two 120 or 140 mm fans, as well as a two- or three-slot video card up to 350 mm long. The delivery set includes a PCI Express 4.0 x16 riser and a dust filter for the lower part of the case.
The dimensions of the model are 424×175×260 mm, weight about 4.9 kg. The Antec Performance 1 M is expected to go on sale in late January at a suggested retail price of €299 in Europe.
