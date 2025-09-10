Anker Soundcore Work – AI voice recorder for transcribing and summarizing interviews

Anker has announced the Soundcore Work, a miniature voice recorder equipped with artificial intelligence functions for transcription, summarization and highlighting key moments of conversations.

The size of the device can be compared to a coin – its diameter is only 2.31 cm, weight – 10 grams. At the same time, the recorder is able to work up to 8 hours without charging, and the charging case with a built-in battery increases autonomy to 32 hours.

Audio recording is carried out through two microphones and is activated by pressing a button. Double-pressing allows you to mark important fragments, which are then highlighted in the transcript.

The data is processed using the GPT-4o AI, which runs directly on the device and supports over 100 languages. Transcripts and audio files are available in the Soundcore mobile app, where they can be searched or exported to various formats.

The price of the new product will be $99, and for an additional subscription of $15.99 per month, users will get access to advanced features that are not yet disclosed. A global release is expected this year.

According to Anker, recordings are encrypted and processed locally to protect privacy, but if necessary, they can be synchronized via the cloud for sharing.