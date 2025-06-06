Anker Soundcore Boom 3i Bluetooth speaker do not afraid water and can swim06.06.25
Anker has announced a new portable Bluetooth speaker Soundcore Boom 3i, designed with active outdoor use in mind. The device has received an IP68 protection rating, as well as a special coating that is resistant to salt water. According to the manufacturer, the speaker can withstand immersion in seawater without signs of corrosion for two years.
One of the distinctive features of the model is the Buzz Clean function. It activates vibrations that help remove dust and sand that have accumulated in the speaker grille. There is also an emergency alarm mode – when activated, the device emits a sound with a volume of up to 96 dB, which can be useful in emergency situations.
The design of the Anker Soundcore Boom 3i allows the speaker to stay on the surface of the water, while the speakers are always directed upwards. This makes it suitable for use in the pool or on open water. The total power is 50 W (40 W for the woofer and 10 W for the tweeter), and BassUp 2.0 technology provides bass reproduction with a frequency of up to 56 Hz. The built-in LED backlight can work in time with the music.
The declared battery life is up to 16 hours at a volume level of 50% and with additional functions such as bass boost and light synchronization disabled. At the moment, the speaker is on sale in Canada for $ 189.99. In the future, its appearance in other markets is expected.
