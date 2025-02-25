Anker Solix EverFrost 2 portable refrigerator compatible with iOS

Anker has unveiled a new portable refrigerator, the Solix EverFrost 2, designed for outdoor use. The new product debuted at CES 2025 and received a larger battery, an improved cooling system, and iOS support.

The Anker EverFrost 2 uses FrostFlow 360° air cooling, which allows you to reduce the temperature from 25°C to 0°C in just 15 minutes. The operating temperature range varies from -20°C to 20°C, making it suitable for both frozen and fresh products. The built-in LiFePO4 battery with a capacity of 288 Wh provides up to 52 hours of autonomous operation. When installing a second battery, the time increases to 104 hours.

The battery can be charged via AC power, USB-C, car outlets, or a 100W solar panel. In addition to cooling, the device can be used to charge gadgets. EverFrost 2 is equipped with durable wheels, a retractable handle, and a folding tray. It has IPX3 moisture protection and the ability to remotely control the temperature via an iOS app.

The model will go on sale in the US in three variants: 23 liters for $799.99, 40 liters for $899.99 and 58 liters for $1,099.99.