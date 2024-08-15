Anker Prime GaN 250W charger has six USB ports

The Anker company presented a new Anker Prime charger, made using gallium nitride (GaN) technology and having a total power of 250 W. The device is currently available in select markets, including the US and the UK.

The model is equipped with six ports, of which four are USB-C and two are USB-A. One of the USB-C ports is capable of providing power up to 140 W, which allows you to charge the MacBook Pro 16 to 50% in 25 minutes and fully in 1.5 hours.

The Anker Prime charger is also equipped with a 2.26-inch LCD display that displays information about the charging status, as well as the current time and date. To control the charging modes, a side dial is used, with which you can choose one of four modes: AI Power, Low Current, Port Priority and Dual-Laptop. These modes are designed for different tasks, including intelligent power distribution and priority charging.

The Anker Prime GaN charger costs $169.99 in the US, £169.99 in the UK and €159.99 in the EU. The official start of sales in the US, UK and EU markets is scheduled for August 25. Anker is also offering up to $30 off the first launch.

In the spring of this year, Anker introduced a new 11-in-1 hub. The device is equipped with 5 USB-C ports, four USB-A ports and a slot for memory cards. The maximum output power of the novelty is 100 W.

The hub also supports data transfer up to 10 Gbps. The weight of the device is 200 g, and the set includes a 65 W power supply unit. The Anker 11-in-1 hub is now available for purchase for $69.99.