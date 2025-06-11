Android 16 available on Pixel smartphones11.06.25
Google has started rolling out the stable version of Android 16, which is currently only available for Pixel smartphones. The update includes a number of notable changes – from new ways to display notifications to improved security tools and support for additional features for the Android ecosystem.
Key updates in Android 16
- Live Updates: a real-time notification system that allows you to follow events without having to open applications. For example, you can track the approach of a taxi or the status of a food delivery;
- Ultra HDR support for HEIC: photos retain more detail in shadows and highlights, while reducing file size;
- New quick settings panel: items can be scaled – for example, enlarge the Wi-Fi tile to see a list of available networks at a glance;
- Additional features for hearing aids: users can choose which microphone to use during calls;
- Multipoint audio transmission via Bluetooth: now audio can be played simultaneously on multiple connected devices.
More about Android 16
One of the key innovations is live notifications. The system allows you to monitor events in real time, for example, the movement of a courier or a car in a taxi service directly from the notification panel. The data is displayed as a progress bar, which can be expanded by clicking on the icon in the status bar. At the first stage, popular delivery and travel applications will receive support. Google is also working on integrating the function with the proprietary interfaces of Samsung (Now Bar) and OnePlus (Live Alerts).
Android 16 also implements automatic grouping of notifications – now the system combines notifications from one application to avoid overloading the panel.
Special attention has been paid to accessibility. The new version of Android adds full support for hearing aids with LE Audio. During a call, the user can switch between the device’s and phone’s microphones, which is especially convenient in noisy environments. There are also new volume controls right from the phone.
Security has become more centralized: protection against spam, malicious sites, applications and phishing is now combined into one center. All functions can be activated with one click. In addition, new fraud recognition algorithms have been introduced.
The camera has received a number of technical improvements. Android 16 implements automatic detection of night scenes, hybrid autoexposure and advanced color temperature settings. Support for UltraHDR and HEIC encoding makes pictures more detailed with a smaller file size. There is also integration with Advanced Professional Video – a function designed for more demanding shooting.
For tablets and foldables, testing of windowed mode begins, which allows you to run applications in separate windows. This feature is currently only available in the Android 16 QPR3 beta.
The Android ecosystem has also been affected by the updates. In RCS group chats, you can set your own icons and disable notifications for individual topics. An AI editor has appeared in Google Photos, which offers automatic image improvements – from removing objects to generatively changing individual elements. Gboard now supports creating stickers based on text descriptions, and Emoji Kitchen has been replenished with new emoji combinations.
On watches running Wear OS, you can now pay for transportation without a separate application, and the Recorder application has received support for AI summaries in French and German. In Australia, the ability to connect to a satellite via Emergency SOS from Android has become available.
The Material 3 Expressive interface, introduced earlier, has not been included in the stable version. Its appearance is expected later this year. Google has not yet given specific dates, but advises developers to prepare for the transition.
Along with Android 16, the company also released the June Pixel Drop update package. Among the applications is the Pixel VIPs widget, which shows activity for selected contacts: messages, calls, calendar events. Automatic subtitles for videos, including from TikTok, have also been improved.
The firmware is being distributed in stages. Pixel owners will receive an OTA update in the coming days. System images and update packages have already been posted on the Google developer page.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
I like how it charges quickly, doesn’t get too hot, and it also makes me smile. This is probably what Ugreen employees had in mind when they were developing a new model of Gun Charger.
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Android 16 available on Pixel smartphones Android update world events
Google has started rolling out the stable version of Android 16, which is currently only available for Pixel smartphones.
Apple introduced iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and watchOS 26. What’s new? Apple iOS iPad smart watches world events
Apple has introduced major updates to its operating systems for smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches – iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26.
Android 16 available on Pixel smartphones
Apple introduced iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and watchOS 26. What’s new?
Asus presented business notebook line major update in Ukraine
Razer Phantom Collection – mouse, mat, keyboard and headphones in transparent, glowing cases
Android 16 will have enhanced software protection mode
Xpeng and Huawei show interactive car windshield
Pitaka 5000mAh Power Bank with MagSafe weighs 118g
Snapchat is now available on Apple Watch
OnePlus 13s smartphone get Snapdragon 8 Elite and Sony cameras
92% of graphics cards sold in Q1 2025 were manufactured by Nvidia
Volvo released smart seatbelt