Anbernic RG35XX Pro – $45 Game Boy clone

Anbernic has expanded its line of portable retro consoles and introduced the updated RG35XX Pro model. This is an improved version of the already well-known RG35XX console, which has retained the familiar form factor with two mini-joysticks and a full set of buttons and triggers.

The novelty costs about $45 and has technical characteristics sufficient for emulating games from platforms such as PS1, PSP, Dreamcast, NES, SNES and Game Boy. In addition, the Anbernic RG35XX Pro supports streaming games from a PC and is compatible with wireless gamepads.

Inside is a 4-core Allwinner H700 processor with a frequency of 1.5 GHz and a Mali-G31 MP2 graphics accelerator. The screen is a 3.5-inch IPS with a resolution of 640×480 and full lamination. The RAM is 1 GB, and the built-in memory is 64 GB, expandable up to 512 GB via microSD.

The 3200 mAh battery provides up to 7 hours of operation without recharging. Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 and Micro-HDMI are available for communications. A 64 GB memory card is included in the kit.

Buyers are offered three body color options: black, white and translucent green.